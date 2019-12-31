PENCZ, Rudolf (Rezso) May 19, 1940 - December 23, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father and grandfather. He passed surrounded by family at Toronto General Hospital on December 23, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Yvonne for 47 years. Loving and devoted father of Jamie (Sara) and Dana (Matt). Cherished Nagypapa of Joseph. He will forever be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and friends. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., on Saturday, January 4th, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Followed by a memorial service at 12 noon in the chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019