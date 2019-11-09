Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUDOLF "RUDI" PIWOWARSKI. View Sign Obituary

PIWOWARSKI, RUDOLF "RUDI" It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing of Rudolf "Rudi" Piwowarski, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 93. Rudi will be dearly missed by his companion, Anna. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters, Olga, in Poland, Janina, Anna, nieces and nephews, all in Germany, also by friends around the world. Rudi was very active in the community, acting as President of the German – Canadian Business Professional Association in 1964, he was one of the last founding charter members of Canadian Institute of Travel Counsellors Ontario (CITC) since 1967, president of Skål International Association – 1978, longtime member of the Board of Trade Golf & Country Club, longtime member of Stammtisch, longtime active member of North York Kiwanis Club, founder and owner of Rudi Piwowarski Travel, Ltd., and very well known and respected in both the travel industry and German community. Cremation has taken place, at Rudi's request, there is no formal service.

