Rudolf SCHIBLER

SCHIBLER, Rudolf January 29, 1944 - September 12, 2020 Rudi, born January 29, 1944 passed away September 12, 2020. Survived by wife Sopfia. Father of Matthew (Melanie), Robert (Samantha) and Victoria (Dino). Son of the late Arthur and Frieda Schibler. Brother of Arthur Jr. (Yvonne), Elisabeth (Fred), Verena, predeceased Walter (Lori), Robert (Brian). Will be missed by his many nephews and nieces and extended family. A private service will be held. To honour Rudi, a donation to the Toronto Cat Rescue and or Toronto Humane Society will be appreciated. We will always love you, miss you every minute and try to make you proud.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store