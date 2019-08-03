Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph Glen (Rudy) MEEKS. View Sign Service Information Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James Street East Orillia , ON L3V 1L1 (705)-327-0221 Obituary

MEEKS, Rudolph (Rudy) Glen Passed away peacefully in Kensington Hospice, Toronto, July 29, 2019, at age 88. Survived by his brother Doug (Murial). Brother of the late Elma, Leona, Bill and Oscar. Loved so much by his daughters Debra Meeks and Bonny McDougall (the late Ron) and sons David Meeks (Voula) and the late John Meeks. Dear grandfather of Courtney, Cole, Anastasia and Johnathan. Beloved by Priscilla Edge, his partner of 33 years, her daughters Evannah and Annabelle - her sons Garren and Conrad - and son Jeffrey (Nami) and son Rio. Rudy was respected by all who knew and admired him for his quiet demeanour, integrity and talent. He was an ultimate craftsman and musician. His passion was playing his violin. Four time winner of the Canadian Fiddle Championship in Shelburne, ON. He was the only Canadian to win the US Grand Masters Competition in Nashville and played at the Grand Ole Opry. A composer of many tunes, his music is played both here and The Shetlands, UK. Everything about him will be really missed. Rudy's Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, September 22nd, 1-4 p.m. at Kelsey's in Orillia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Kensington Hospice through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. in Orillia.

