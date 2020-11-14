RUDAT, Rudy Fred Rudy Fred Rudat, son of the late Fred Richard Rudat and Sarah (Sally) Rudat (née Regehr) was born on March 13, 1936 in Toronto, Ontario. He passed unexpectedly on Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at Scarborough General Hospital. He is now on his path to a heavenly place which has provided him with a lifetime of faith and spirituality. For many years, Rudy led a life full of sports and entertaining when he wasn't working 9-5. He played hockey and softball into his adulthood and greatly enjoyed singing and playing guitar, most recently with Bob Harper's "Fun Strummers." Now free from suffering, Rudy leaves behind his beloved partner Anita Suk-Fong Chow, his "number-one-son" David Michael Rudat, his two loving granddaughters, Sydney Rachel and Roslyn Brianna Addison-Rudat, his first wife, Ann Marie (Harper) Rudat, his cherished brother John Henry Rudat and partner Mary-Jane McMillan, and was predeceased by his elder sister, Dorothy. Regrettably, given the current restrictions over gatherings, there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society
.