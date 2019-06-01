BOGLE, RUPERT CONSTANTINE "RUPEE" It is with great sadness that Rupert Constantine Bogle known as "Rupee" and "Sonny Boy" who was a resident of Mississauga, Ontario, passed away after a long heroic fight with cancer, at the age of 86. Rupert, who was a loving father, dedicated brother, an awesome uncle and a caring grandpa and a doting great-grandfather will be fondly remembered for being an amazing man. Rupert was born St. Thomas, Jamaica, a direct decedent of the Great Paul Bogle, immigrated to Burningham, England to study Mechanical Engineering and made his final residence in Mississauga, Ontario, where he retired, at the age of 81. Rupert will be fondly remembered by wife (Gwendolyn), daughter (Claudine), stepson Theseus (Ted) and sister (Lilas), grandchildren Ciearra and Channing and great-granddaughter Sieanna and also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Many thanks to Trillium Hospital for their exceptional care and dedication given to Rupert. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga), on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Mississauga City Baptist Church (3434 Cawthra Road, Mississauga), from 9:30-10 a.m. with A Service of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. John's Dixie Cemetery in Mississauga. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019