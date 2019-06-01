Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUPERT CONSTANTINE "RUPEE" BOGLE. View Sign Service Information Scott Funeral Home-Miss Chapel - Mississauga 420 Dundas St East Mississauga , ON L5A 1X5 (905)-272-4040 Obituary

BOGLE, RUPERT CONSTANTINE "RUPEE" It is with great sadness that Rupert Constantine Bogle known as "Rupee" and "Sonny Boy" who was a resident of Mississauga, Ontario, passed away after a long heroic fight with cancer, at the age of 86. Rupert, who was a loving father, dedicated brother, an awesome uncle and a caring grandpa and a doting great-grandfather will be fondly remembered for being an amazing man. Rupert was born St. Thomas, Jamaica, a direct decedent of the Great Paul Bogle, immigrated to Burningham, England to study Mechanical Engineering and made his final residence in Mississauga, Ontario, where he retired, at the age of 81. Rupert will be fondly remembered by wife (Gwendolyn), daughter (Claudine), stepson Theseus (Ted) and sister (Lilas), grandchildren Ciearra and Channing and great-granddaughter Sieanna and also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Many thanks to Trillium Hospital for their exceptional care and dedication given to Rupert. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga), on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Mississauga City Baptist Church (3434 Cawthra Road, Mississauga), from 9:30-10 a.m. with A Service of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. John's Dixie Cemetery in Mississauga. Online condolences at

BOGLE, RUPERT CONSTANTINE "RUPEE" It is with great sadness that Rupert Constantine Bogle known as "Rupee" and "Sonny Boy" who was a resident of Mississauga, Ontario, passed away after a long heroic fight with cancer, at the age of 86. Rupert, who was a loving father, dedicated brother, an awesome uncle and a caring grandpa and a doting great-grandfather will be fondly remembered for being an amazing man. Rupert was born St. Thomas, Jamaica, a direct decedent of the Great Paul Bogle, immigrated to Burningham, England to study Mechanical Engineering and made his final residence in Mississauga, Ontario, where he retired, at the age of 81. Rupert will be fondly remembered by wife (Gwendolyn), daughter (Claudine), stepson Theseus (Ted) and sister (Lilas), grandchildren Ciearra and Channing and great-granddaughter Sieanna and also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Many thanks to Trillium Hospital for their exceptional care and dedication given to Rupert. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga), on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Mississauga City Baptist Church (3434 Cawthra Road, Mississauga), from 9:30-10 a.m. with A Service of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. John's Dixie Cemetery in Mississauga. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close