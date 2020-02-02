Home

SOLTAU, RUPERT L. Our dear Rupert died on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Jamaica, he was 88 years old. He leaves his loving partner Yvonne Philpott, his devoted daughter Jody Mountain and his admired son Peter (Adrienne), as well as two grandchildren. As a professional lighting consultant, Rupert brought beautiful lighting into many places, but it was his personal warmth that lit up the lives of all he encountered. Funeral at the Christian Community, 901 Rutherford Road, Vaughan (just west of Bathurst), at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 2, 2020
