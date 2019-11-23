Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUPERT STANLEY FRY. View Sign Service Information MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 (905)-428-8488 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 View Map Service 1:00 PM MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX 28 OLD KINGSTON RD Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7 View Map Obituary

FRY, RUPERT STANLEY 1941 - 2019 Rupert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a lengthy hospitalization, at the Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital in Scarborough in his 78th year. Son of the late Stanley and Verda Fry of Brantford, Ontario. Beloved husband of Bernice Fry (nee Shalay) for 57 years. Father of Jeffrey and wife Lenora, David and wife Debbie Whillans, and Janet and husband Mark Farmer. Much loved papa of Daniel and Joseph Fry, Simon and Gabe Whillans-Fry, and Lauryn Farmer. He will also be missed by his younger sister Carol Gray of London, Ontario, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stanley and Aileen Shalay of Kitchener, Ontario and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Rupert was born in Trenton, Ontario in 1941 and grew up in Brantford where he attended Cainsville Public School and Brantford Collegiate Institute. Rupert served proudly in the RCAF in the early 1960s and then, in 1965, joined the Toronto Star newspaper, eventually retiring from his role as Director of Circulation in 2001. In recent years, Papa Fry loved to spend time with his grandchildren creating memories, including numerous family dinners, winter vacations in Florida, and summer fun at Wesley Acres Campground in Prince Edward County. He remained physically active with regular walking and golfing. Rupert was a long time attender of Altona Road Community Church in Pickering where he will be greatly missed. A celebration of Rupert's life will be held at the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax), 905-428-8488. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. as well as from 12 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A reception at the McEachnie Family Centre to follow service. For those who wish to participate, memorial donations can be made to Diabetes Canada, the Gideons International of Canada, or a charity of your choice and would be greatly appreciated by the Fry Family. Online condolences may be made at

