Russell ADAMS

Passed away peacefully, after a chronic illness, at Scarborough General Hospital, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the age of 76. Loving son of the late Jack and Juliette Adams. Dear brother of Richard Adams (Darlene), Roger Adams (June) and the late Robert (Bert) Adams (Teresa Agnello). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Especially remembered by Ed Moran and Diana Callegari. A private family service will be held. Interment at Sylvan Acres Cemetery, Parry Sound. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Muscular Dystrophy. Please contact Turner & Porter (416-767-3153) for funeral information. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

