ASCOTT, RUSSELL "RUSS" December 4, 1931 - May 27, 2019 After a brave battle surrounded by his loving family, Russell passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in his 87th year. Loving husband of the late Madeleine. Caring father of Janice and her husband Nick Solty and son Al. Loving grandfather of Kristin and Alexander Solty. Dearly loved by his sister-in-law Mary Smith. Sunday dinners will never be the same. Russell was a proud member of the Toronto Paramedic Services Pioneer Association after 30 years of service with the Toronto EMS. A special Thank You to the staff at Kingsway Retirement Place in Aurora for their kindness and care. A visitation will be at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229) on Monday, June 3rd from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow. Donations in Russell's memory can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019