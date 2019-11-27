Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL ASTLEY WALKER. View Sign Obituary

WALKER, RUSSELL ASTLEY With sadness, the family of Russell Astley Walker announce that he passed away peacefully, on November 20, 2019 with his family by his side, at age 93. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Peter John Walker; children, Carol (Bruce), Susan (Brian), Jill (Brian) and Drew; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife Pamela (2004) and his parents Thomas and Mary. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Residence in Mission at a later date. If any so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mission Hospice Society or to the Alzheimer Society in his name.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019

