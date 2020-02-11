|
|
MAILLING, Russell Bruce It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Russell passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on February 9, 2020, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of 69 years to Lois, loving father of Lou-Ann Westlake (Brian), Barb Mailling (Jim Thornley), Doug (Debbie), Bill (Cindy) and Jim (Nancy). Adored grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. An accountant by profession, Russell loved his family and time at the cottage. Russell will be missed by his many friends and family. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Sunrise of Mississauga Retirement Residence for all of their care and compassion.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020