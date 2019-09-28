BULCHAK, RUSSELL BA, DDS, MS March 5, 1929 -September 14, 2019 It is with profound sadness, that we announce the death of Russell Bulchak. Russ died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Ottawa General Hospital, in his 91st year. He was a self described renaissance man who loved good food, art, film, music, politics and NFL football and took great pleasure in sharing his interests with others. He was predeceased by his loving wife Jo-Anne. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Lesia and Sandy, his sons-in-law, Tim and Stephen, his grandchildren, Evanne, Emma, Eliza, Luc and Katherine. He also leaves behind his brother Walter and sister-in-law Helen, his brother-in-law Henry and sister-in-law Stephanie, as well as his nieces and nephews, Craig, Karyn, Robbie, Laurie, Kelton and Jaxx. Russ's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Port Nelson United Church, 3132 South Drive, Burlington, Ontario. Service begins at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Donations in his memory to The University of Ottawa Heart Institute or Canadian Blood Services would be welcome.

