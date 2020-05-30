RUSSELL DAVID SHERRARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUSSELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERRARD, RUSSELL DAVID After a long and courageous struggle, Russell David Sherrard, 83, of Scarborough, ON, passed away on May 24, 2020. Born November 25, 1936 in Miramichi, NB, Russell was an avid gardener and lover of nature. His profound love and understanding of the outdoors was passed on to his children. A leader in his field, he retired after 33 years of work at Maple Leaf Plastics. Throughout the community he was known for his smile and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Predeceased by his loving wife, Loreen, of 57 years, Russell is survived by his children, Kelly, Kevin (Linda), Kent (Jen) and his grandson Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre would be appreciated (www.torontowildlifecentre.com). Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved