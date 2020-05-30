SHERRARD, RUSSELL DAVID After a long and courageous struggle, Russell David Sherrard, 83, of Scarborough, ON, passed away on May 24, 2020. Born November 25, 1936 in Miramichi, NB, Russell was an avid gardener and lover of nature. His profound love and understanding of the outdoors was passed on to his children. A leader in his field, he retired after 33 years of work at Maple Leaf Plastics. Throughout the community he was known for his smile and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Predeceased by his loving wife, Loreen, of 57 years, Russell is survived by his children, Kelly, Kevin (Linda), Kent (Jen) and his grandson Michael. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Wildlife Centre would be appreciated (www.torontowildlifecentre.com). Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.