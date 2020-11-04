LONEY, RUSSELL EDWARD After a long struggle with cancer, my dearest friend and loving companion, Russell Edward Loney, passed away on October 26, 2020. I will always carry his memory in my heart. Russell was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, on December 8, 1957. He was a very proud father of his daughter, Caitlin and always expressed his love for her so dearly. During the early days of his journey, Russell wrote about his many childhood memories with his parents, Lois and Edward, his sister, MaryLynn and his favorite pet dog, Trudy. MaryLynn recalls stories from their Mother about how adventurous Russ was as a child, "A little man keeping me very busy". As a young boy, his family moved and resided in Northern Ontario. At 18 years of age, Russell came to reside in Toronto and attend George Brown College. He was a longtime member of a men's support group that was near and dear to his heart. Russell's professional work history was a mix of audio visual companies and self-employment. He actively developed and consulted in security, audio visual, sound and public address systems within the Toronto/GTA and Ontario marketplace. His interests included fishing, camping, canoeing, technology trade shows and playing cards. During the years Russ and I spent together, I have come to know him - in addition to strong and brave - as a compassionate, empathetic and honest man. From the abundance of condolences I have received, Russell will be sadly missed by family and friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Ian Anderson House, www.ianandersonhouse.com
. This hospice is amazing, their expert care so graciously helped us through our hardest time.