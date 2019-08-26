EVERITT, Russell It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Russell Everitt on August 22, 2019, at the Michael Garron Hospital, where he succumbed after a lengthy battle with cancer, with his loved ones by his side. Russell was born in 1942, in Lachine, Quebec and moved to Toronto in 1977. He worked for Royal Trust for over 30 years and then opened an antique business, which was his greatest passion. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jane; his sons Wayne Wilkinson (Silvia), Russell Jr. and Scott; his daughter Lori Chevrier [nee Wilkinson] (Phil); and his brother Robert and sister-in-law Sandy. Russell will also be remembered fondly by his granddaughters Cassandra, Lisa and Nicole; his grandson Walker; his great-grandsons Carter, Owen and Anderson; great-granddaughter Delainey; and his brother-in-law, Peter Strople and wife Michelle; along with his nieces and nephews. Russell was predeceased by his parents, Leah and Robert Everitt, sisters Carol and Susan, brother Gerry, daughter Wendy Wilkinson and grandson Jordan Wilkinson. Russell was an incredibly caring husband and had much love for his family and friends. Known for his wonderful sense of humor, generosity and affection, we will miss him every day, but "how lucky we were to have had someone that makes saying good-bye to so hard." Friends and family may call at the Trull Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 1111 Danforth Avenue (just west of Greenwood Avenue), 416 465-4661, on Tuesday, August 27th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at the Funeral Home from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019