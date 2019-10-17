HOOVER, RUSSELL Of Brussels, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Huronlea Home for the Aged, Brussels, on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Ruby Hoover who predeceased him in 2015. Loving father of Terry (Diane) and Bob (Sandy). Special grandpa of Samuel, Victoria and Krista. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Fanny (Glendenning) Hoover. In keeping with Russell's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donation to a charity of one's choice appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382). www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019