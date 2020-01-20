Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Howard GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Howard GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM, Russell Howard Surrounded by family, Russell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Ledwidge). Loving father of Cindy (John Bancroft), Heather (Tim Ryan), Nancy (Scott Kerr), and Derek (Lori). Proud and devoted Poppy of Rosie and Jack Bancroft; Kyle and Kate Kerr, and Emily and Jessica Graham. He is survived by his brothers Earl (Jeannine), and Carl (Joan). Russell will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. For full service details and online guestbook please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -