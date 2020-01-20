|
|
GRAHAM, Russell Howard Surrounded by family, Russell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Trillium Hospital, Mississauga at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Ledwidge). Loving father of Cindy (John Bancroft), Heather (Tim Ryan), Nancy (Scott Kerr), and Derek (Lori). Proud and devoted Poppy of Rosie and Jack Bancroft; Kyle and Kate Kerr, and Emily and Jessica Graham. He is survived by his brothers Earl (Jeannine), and Carl (Joan). Russell will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. For full service details and online guestbook please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020