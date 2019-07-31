Russell John "Rocky" STASIUK

Obituary

STASIUK, Russell John "Rocky" Suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at Trillium Memorial Hospital in Mississauga on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:11 p.m. Rocky leaves behind his beloved wife Vikki and son Kurt of Oakville. Brother of Daniel (Mery) and loving sister of Gloria Gilmour (George). Cherished son of Ann and the late Fred. Rocky was a longtime employee of Canada Post. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends both in the city and up at the cottage. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E.) from to 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial service will follow on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Chapel of the Glen Oaks Funeral Home. Friends and Family please join us for a Celebration of Rocky's life following the service.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019
