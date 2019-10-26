Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL JOSEPH GEOFFREY. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

GEOFFREY, RUSSELL JOSEPH February 17, 1928 - October 24, 2019 Russell passed peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2019. He will be missed by all that ever knew him, daughters: Patty, Suzi, Terri and Chrissie and sons Gary and John who will always keep him in their hearts. He was a beloved grandpa to Adam, Kyla, Brady, Conor, Olivia, Liza, Kate, Taylor, Kelly and Spencer, who will never forget their Grampa, Papa Russ. In-laws Robert, Dwayne, Donny and Karen. Former Executive VP CCL Ind., an ICON in the North American Packaging industry, for 40 years. If you knew Russ, you ended up knowing a lot of people. Professional Athletes, Hall of Famers, Football Coaches, MLB Managers, Golf Pros, Politicians, Movie Stars the list goes on. He never met a person he couldn't charm. His family would like to thank him for all his has meant to them and we pray he will now be with his most special life companion, friend and love, June. The family will be having a private gathering on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. Public visitation and service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, beginning at 12 noon. Condolences can be left at

GEOFFREY, RUSSELL JOSEPH February 17, 1928 - October 24, 2019 Russell passed peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2019. He will be missed by all that ever knew him, daughters: Patty, Suzi, Terri and Chrissie and sons Gary and John who will always keep him in their hearts. He was a beloved grandpa to Adam, Kyla, Brady, Conor, Olivia, Liza, Kate, Taylor, Kelly and Spencer, who will never forget their Grampa, Papa Russ. In-laws Robert, Dwayne, Donny and Karen. Former Executive VP CCL Ind., an ICON in the North American Packaging industry, for 40 years. If you knew Russ, you ended up knowing a lot of people. Professional Athletes, Hall of Famers, Football Coaches, MLB Managers, Golf Pros, Politicians, Movie Stars the list goes on. He never met a person he couldn't charm. His family would like to thank him for all his has meant to them and we pray he will now be with his most special life companion, friend and love, June. The family will be having a private gathering on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. Public visitation and service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, beginning at 12 noon. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close