1/
Russell Neil LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE, Russell Neil Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 85, after a courageous fight with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Lois and then partner to the late Janice. Loving father to son Dale (Judy) and daughter Diane. Cherished grandfather to Melissa (Jay), Ryan, Kaitlyn (Marek), Taylor-Lee (Kyle), Brittany (Andrew), Christopher (Cassady), Diana-Marie and Lily. Great-grandfather to Sophia and Payton. Will be greatly missed by dog companion Mandy. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service at this time. Donations in memory of Russell can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved