LEE, Russell Neil Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 85, after a courageous fight with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Lois and then partner to the late Janice. Loving father to son Dale (Judy) and daughter Diane. Cherished grandfather to Melissa (Jay), Ryan, Kaitlyn (Marek), Taylor-Lee (Kyle), Brittany (Andrew), Christopher (Cassady), Diana-Marie and Lily. Great-grandfather to Sophia and Payton. Will be greatly missed by dog companion Mandy. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service at this time. Donations in memory of Russell can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
