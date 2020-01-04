|
|
COOPER, RUSSELL NORMAN February 3, 1983 - December 29, 2019 Born in Toronto and spent his early years in Winnipeg and Windsor. Married to Heather in 2006 with two children, Caltin (16) and Camryn (12). He was a good father and a loyal friend. His siblings were Renee (Paul), Rachelle (Mike), Regan (Steve), and Su. His parents, Warwick and Annette Cooper, along with many others will miss him dearly. He was always ready to help others and had a great (but quirky) sense of humour. He loved to listen to music, fish for salmon, ride and race motor bikes, write mystery stories, play video games, cook and serve gourmet dinners. He worked for many years as a master Tiler in southern Ontario. Russ touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity, and maintained his trademark sense of humour all the way to the end. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service at The Peoples Church (374 Sheppard Ave. East, Toronto) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Viewing starts at 10 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, all donations be sent to gofundme for an Education Fund for his two children. Online condolences and the charity link can be found at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020