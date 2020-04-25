RUSSELL VARLEY
VARLEY, RUSSELL Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. Russell is survived and will be missed by his sister Brenda and brother Douglas, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews. Russell was a Mason with the Grand Lodge of Canada in the Province of Ontario, Royal Arch Mason and a member of Rameses Shriners. At this time, cremation will take place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, Ontario L4R 3N9, 705-526-6551.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
