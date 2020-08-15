PECUCH, RUTA 1941 - 2020 It is with great sorrow I announce the passing of Ruta Pecuch on July 20, 2020. She died following numerous health challenges over several years. Her loving husband of 52 years Ronald was at her side at her passing. Her father and mother, Pranas and Maria Barteska and 2 of her siblings had predeceased her. Ruta is survived by brother and sisters-in-law and several U.S. cousins, nieces and nephews. Church services were recently held at St. John's Lithuanian Church and she was interned at the adjacent cemetary in Mississauga, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, do send donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. God bless you Ruta, rest in peace. You are now in the Lord's greater hands.



