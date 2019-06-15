Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ANNA BROWN. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Obituary

BROWN, RUTH ANNA 1922 - 2019 With great sadness but acknowledging a life well-lived, the family of Ruth Brown (née MacPherson) announces her peaceful passing on June 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Irwin (2008), to whom she was married for 64 years. Ruth was a loving and devoted mother to Jayne (Bob Elliott), Kenneth (Nancy McClellan), Doug (Laurie) and Kathryn, grandmother to Adam and Kinnon Elliott, Benjamin and Christopher (deceased 2018) LeBrun and Mathew Brown, and great-grandmother to Grace-Lynn LeBrun and Katerina and Harris Elliott. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Ellen (Glynn Broderick) and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was brought up in Toronto, living in Willowdale most of her life. She attended Earl Haig Secondary School, as did her siblings, her future husband, and all of her children, graduating as valedictorian. After their four children were born, Ruth and Irwin spent many summers camping in Ontario's provincial parks, adventures that became the source of many family stories. In later years, she and Irwin also enjoyed golfing. Throughout her entire years in Toronto, Ruth remained involved in Lansing United Church in many different capacities. At age 90, after being widowed for four years, she decided to leave Toronto and move north to Bracebridge to be nearer her youngest child. Ruth was a modest, unassuming woman who always tried to put others first; nevertheless, her great attention to detail and doing things the "proper" way often made her feisty enough to "guide" others to do the same. She always enjoyed the game of Scrabble, playing by gentle rules that were more cooperative than cutthroat. The fourth daughter of five girls born to Anna and Norman MacPherson, Ruth remained very close to her sisters, all of whom valued their close-knit family connections and made sure their collective 16 children grew up together. Ruth and her sisters have shown us the importance of family that the cousins continue to share with their own children and grandchildren. And no one will forget the MacPherson women's hilarious laughter whenever they gathered together. The family would like to thank the staff of Castlepeak Retirement Residence and Muskoka Shores long-term care facility for the care and compassion shown our mother during her six years in Muskoka. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Saturday, June 22nd at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (



BROWN, RUTH ANNA 1922 - 2019 With great sadness but acknowledging a life well-lived, the family of Ruth Brown (née MacPherson) announces her peaceful passing on June 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Irwin (2008), to whom she was married for 64 years. Ruth was a loving and devoted mother to Jayne (Bob Elliott), Kenneth (Nancy McClellan), Doug (Laurie) and Kathryn, grandmother to Adam and Kinnon Elliott, Benjamin and Christopher (deceased 2018) LeBrun and Mathew Brown, and great-grandmother to Grace-Lynn LeBrun and Katerina and Harris Elliott. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Ellen (Glynn Broderick) and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was brought up in Toronto, living in Willowdale most of her life. She attended Earl Haig Secondary School, as did her siblings, her future husband, and all of her children, graduating as valedictorian. After their four children were born, Ruth and Irwin spent many summers camping in Ontario's provincial parks, adventures that became the source of many family stories. In later years, she and Irwin also enjoyed golfing. Throughout her entire years in Toronto, Ruth remained involved in Lansing United Church in many different capacities. At age 90, after being widowed for four years, she decided to leave Toronto and move north to Bracebridge to be nearer her youngest child. Ruth was a modest, unassuming woman who always tried to put others first; nevertheless, her great attention to detail and doing things the "proper" way often made her feisty enough to "guide" others to do the same. She always enjoyed the game of Scrabble, playing by gentle rules that were more cooperative than cutthroat. The fourth daughter of five girls born to Anna and Norman MacPherson, Ruth remained very close to her sisters, all of whom valued their close-knit family connections and made sure their collective 16 children grew up together. Ruth and her sisters have shown us the importance of family that the cousins continue to share with their own children and grandchildren. And no one will forget the MacPherson women's hilarious laughter whenever they gathered together. The family would like to thank the staff of Castlepeak Retirement Residence and Muskoka Shores long-term care facility for the care and compassion shown our mother during her six years in Muskoka. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Saturday, June 22nd at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital ( www.healthmuskoka.ca ) or Lansing United Church would be appreciated. Condolences www.rskane.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close