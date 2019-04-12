CAHILL, Ruth Anne (nee MOORE) Passed peacefully, at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Leo. Devoted mother of Michael (Pauline), Paul (Lori), Peter, Sheilagh (Greg) Seed, John (Wendy), Patrick (Cathy) and Kevin (Susan). Proud grandmother of Mark (Alyssa), David, Sean, Amy (Kyle), Kimberly, Tracey (Shane), Stephen, Ryan (Alicia), Hayley (Peter), Olivia, Benjamin, Zach and Jenna. Cherished sister of Joan Paxton. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church (921 Flagship Dr.), Mississauga, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. If desired, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or . Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2019