WALLACE, RUTH ANNE (HAMPTON) Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, in her 95th year, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her Husband, James Beverly Wallace. Beloved Mother of Keith (Cathy), Garth (Janice), Scott (Loree) and Alison (Dan). Proud Grandmother of Jennylyn, Meagan, Landon, Marc and Michael and cherished Great-Grandmother of Taylor. In keeping with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Unit 2C at Credit Valley Hospital and the wonderful care of Viva Mississauga Wellness Team. Arrangements entrusted to Low & Low Limited, Uxbridge, for online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca