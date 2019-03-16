WALLACE, RUTH ANNE (HAMPTON) Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, in her 95th year, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her Husband, James Beverly Wallace. Beloved Mother of Keith (Cathy), Garth (Janice), Scott (Loree) and Alison (Dan). Proud Grandmother of Jennylyn, Meagan, Landon, Marc and Michael and cherished Great-Grandmother of Taylor. In keeping with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Unit 2C at Credit Valley Hospital and the wonderful care of Viva Mississauga Wellness Team. Arrangements entrusted to Low & Low Limited, Uxbridge, for online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ANNE (HAMPTON) WALLACE.
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019