MAJOR RUTH AUDREY WATKIN
WATKIN, MAJOR RUTH AUDREY (nee ALDERMAN) 1924 - 2020 Ruth Watkin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 19, 2020, at the age of 96 years. She devoted her life to helping others as an Officer in the Salvation Army. She will be missed by her family, Joan (David), Lyn (Ken), Jay, Fred (Pam) and Sharon (Max), and 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her eldest daughter, Beth, who passed away in London in 1965 and her husband Fred, in 2012, after 64 years of marriage. The family would like to thank the staff of The Meighen Retirement Residence who successfully kept COVID-19 out and kept Ruth comfortable. A private service will be held at the Ward Funeral Home on Weston Road on Sunday, September 27 at 3 p.m. The service will be streamed live at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85134476269 . In lieu of visitation and flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to The Meighen Retirement Residence, 84 Davisville Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M4S 1G1. Online condolences may be offered and more information obtained at www.wardfuneralhome.com

