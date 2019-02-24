KOMAROWSKY, Ruth Carmel (nee BURKE) It is with profound sadness we announce that Ruth Carmel Komarowsky (nee Burke), born in Glace Bay Nova Scotia, passed away on Thursday morning, February 21, 2019. After a long and wonderful life of 89 years, spreading joy to all that came into her orbit, Penny, as she was known, now joins her beloved husband of 59 years William (Bill) Komarowsky. A devoted mother to her adoring children Carol (Joe), Deb (Marc), Myles (Carleen), Jana (Don) and the late Lori and late Michael. Much loved by 6 grandsons as their Nana. Penny lived her life to the fullest. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26th. In honour of Penny, anyone who wishes may make a donation to a charity of their choosing. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019