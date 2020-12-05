SUTHERLAND, Ruth CONSTANCE (nee TERRY) It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ruth announces her passing on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Ted) Sutherland, Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her children Edward, Stephanie (Paul Newall) and Thomas. Ruth will be sorely missed by her grandchildren Katie (Jennifer), Colette (Rick), John, Andrew, and Alexander. She will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Born in Milford Bay Ontario, to parents Phoebe and Samuel Terry, Ruth grew up in Muskoka surrounded by relatives and close neighbours, and upon graduation from Bracebridge High School, trained as a nurse at St Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. Ruth worked as a registered nurse in Toronto, San Francisco, and later Etobicoke, where she and her husband Ted raised their family. Ruth was known for her quick wit, sense of determination and a seemingly never-ending supply of stickers to elegantly grace your birthday card. Ruth loved nothing more than spending summers with her family up at the cottage and could always be counted on for a trip to the ice cream shop! Her sense of adventure took her on a bus through the states with friends, a time spent living in Quebec with Ted, and exploring exotic vacation destinations. She loved cooking, swimming, and getting lost in a book. When family couldn't be together, Ruth was the best pen pal, writing letters back-and-forth with her grandkids. Ruth is reunited with her husband Edward Sutherland and her siblings Theresa, Marjorie, Ross, and Harvey. We would like to thank the caring staff at Central-West LHIN, and the Avalon Retirement Lodge and Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville. A Graveside Service will take place in the spring of 2021 at St. Mark's Cemetery, Milford Bay. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Arthritis Society or to the OSPCA – Muskoka Branch and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolence can be made at: www.reynoldsfuneral.com