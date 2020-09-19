BRACKEN, RUTH COWAN (nee MCCULLOCH) Passed away at Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Wife of the late W. Gordon Bracken. Mother of Barbara Bates of Ajax, Ontario and Elizabeth Taylor of Priceville, Ontario. Grandmother of Cindy Bates (deceased), David Taylor, Scott Taylor, Sally Martinez and Myk Murray. Great-grandmother of Nolan Taylor, Javier Martinez, Dylan Taylor, Sebastian Martinez, Kieran Taylor and Quinn Taylor. Cremation with interment to be held at a later date at Rideau Vale Cemetery, Kars, Ontario. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.