STEPHEN, Ruth Edwina (nee SHIPP) Died peacefully on Wednesday, July 23, 2019 with family by her side at Humber River Hospital in her 99th year. Ruth was born and raised in Toronto where met her beloved husband, George Watson Stephen. They were married for over 51 years at the time of his death in 1998. Left to mourn are her children: David and wife Sandra, Barbara and partner Teresa and Judith-Ann and husband Robert, her grandchildren: Christina (Bruce), Emily (Taylor), David (Ada), Hilary and Reid and her great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Graham, Georgia, Graydon, Benjamin and Ellis. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children or Diabetes Canada. Mom's children would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of 7 West at Humber River Hospital for the care and compassion that was shown to our mother in her final days.

