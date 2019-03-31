THOMAS, RUTH EILEEN We are sad to announce the passing of Ruth Eileen Thomas (nee Brown) on February 18, 2019, at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Hugh Thomas. Lovingly remembered by son Ken and daughter Jill Kimber. Proud grandmother to Chris, Darryl, Carmen, Lee and Joshua and to her great-grandchildren. In honouring Ruth's wishes, interment of her ashes at Holy Cross Cemetery will be at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019