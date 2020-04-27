CHAMBERLAIN, RUTH ELAINE June 29, 1951 - April 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the age of 68. Ruth leaves behind her husband Alan, daughters Amy (Ismo) and Lisa (Mark). Predeceased by her son David. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Sara (Vik), Katherine, Charley, Christina, Nicholas and great-grandson Wyatt. Ruth will be missed by her brother, sisters and many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Kids.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store