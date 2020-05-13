RUTH ELEANOR STOWE
STOWE, RUTH ELEANOR (nee McMORRAN) Ruth passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband George Stowe. Beloved mother of Patricia (Paul) and Mary Jane (Peter). Cherished grandmother of Benjamin. A quiet woman of strength and compassion she will live in our hearts forever. For those who wish, a donation in Ruth's memory can be made to the Scott Mission.

Published in Toronto Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Over the years there were many chats in our yards and waves as your parents went for their walks. I was able to run a few errands for your Mom later on.
Maria Mikelenas-McLoughlin
Neighbor
