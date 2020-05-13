Or Copy this URL to Share

STOWE, RUTH ELEANOR (nee McMORRAN) Ruth passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband George Stowe. Beloved mother of Patricia (Paul) and Mary Jane (Peter). Cherished grandmother of Benjamin. A quiet woman of strength and compassion she will live in our hearts forever. For those who wish, a donation in Ruth's memory can be made to the Scott Mission.



