Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ELIZABETH CARLSON FAWCETT. View Sign Obituary

FAWCETT, RUTH ELIZABETH CARLSON 1925 – 2019 Ruth Elizabeth Carlson Fawcett passed away on July 1, 2019, at Peterborough Extendicare at the age of 93. Ruth was born on September 29, 1925, in Portland, Oregon. She was the third of four children to Frank and Gladys Carlson. While completing her university degree at Berkeley, California, she met her future husband, Vernon Fawcett, a divinity student from Canada. Ruth and Vernon married in 1947 and moved to Mayerthorpe, Alberta. Ruth became a Canadian citizen in 1950. She and Vernon lived for 21 years in Vancouver, BC, where they welcomed three children into their family. They moved to Toronto, where Vernon had obtained a teaching position at the University of Toronto, in 1968. Predeceased much too soon by husband Vernon in 1985 and brothers Ellsworth and Bob Carlson. Ruth is survived by her sister Lois Brock of San Mateo, California; children Stuart Fawcett of Winnipeg, David Fawcett (Susan) of London and Karen Adams (Barry) of Peterborough; her grandchildren Christopher Fawcett (Natalie) of Calgary, Jennifer English (Will) of Beverly, Massachusetts and Colin Adams (Allanna) of Ottawa; and her great-grandchildren Keely Fawcett of Calgary, Evan English of Beverly and Cameron Adams of Ottawa. Chronicling her life from small town America to big cities in Canada, Ruth called her autobiography A Grateful Life, a life that was devoted to her family and her duty as a pacifist to do the right thing politically, socially and environmentally. Politicians got letters, warmongers got picketed, the causes in which she believed got donations; and friends, acquaintances and sometimes strangers got her opinions. She appreciated the care she received from the staff at the Revera Leaside retirement residence, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Peterborough Extendicare. The family wishes to thank Ruth's dedicated and patient friends and caregivers. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In Ruth's memory, family and friends are invited to make a donation to a community cause of their choice, to get involved in their communities and to challenge our leaders to make the right decisions.

FAWCETT, RUTH ELIZABETH CARLSON 1925 – 2019 Ruth Elizabeth Carlson Fawcett passed away on July 1, 2019, at Peterborough Extendicare at the age of 93. Ruth was born on September 29, 1925, in Portland, Oregon. She was the third of four children to Frank and Gladys Carlson. While completing her university degree at Berkeley, California, she met her future husband, Vernon Fawcett, a divinity student from Canada. Ruth and Vernon married in 1947 and moved to Mayerthorpe, Alberta. Ruth became a Canadian citizen in 1950. She and Vernon lived for 21 years in Vancouver, BC, where they welcomed three children into their family. They moved to Toronto, where Vernon had obtained a teaching position at the University of Toronto, in 1968. Predeceased much too soon by husband Vernon in 1985 and brothers Ellsworth and Bob Carlson. Ruth is survived by her sister Lois Brock of San Mateo, California; children Stuart Fawcett of Winnipeg, David Fawcett (Susan) of London and Karen Adams (Barry) of Peterborough; her grandchildren Christopher Fawcett (Natalie) of Calgary, Jennifer English (Will) of Beverly, Massachusetts and Colin Adams (Allanna) of Ottawa; and her great-grandchildren Keely Fawcett of Calgary, Evan English of Beverly and Cameron Adams of Ottawa. Chronicling her life from small town America to big cities in Canada, Ruth called her autobiography A Grateful Life, a life that was devoted to her family and her duty as a pacifist to do the right thing politically, socially and environmentally. Politicians got letters, warmongers got picketed, the causes in which she believed got donations; and friends, acquaintances and sometimes strangers got her opinions. She appreciated the care she received from the staff at the Revera Leaside retirement residence, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Peterborough Extendicare. The family wishes to thank Ruth's dedicated and patient friends and caregivers. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In Ruth's memory, family and friends are invited to make a donation to a community cause of their choice, to get involved in their communities and to challenge our leaders to make the right decisions. Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close