RUTH ELIZABETH MARCUSSEN
MARCUSSEN, RUTH ELIZABETH (nee ADAMS) (Formerly a Resident of Sharon, Ontario) Passed away peacefully at home in Sutton by the Lake on Wednesday October 14, 2020, in her 81st year. Loving wife of Frederick J. Marcussen. Beloved mother Gloria Henry (James), Fred Jr. and Robert J. (Shawn). Proud grandmother of Sara, Melissa, the late Robbie, Matthew, Michael (Elaine), Perry (Jessica), Rebeccah (Stephen), and William. Great-grandmother of Blake, Ella, and Sophia. Dear sister of the late George Adams (Maggie), the late Jessie Adams, the late Violet Grey, Gord Adams (Margaret), and Barbara Lawr (Peter). Daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Adams. Ruth will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Ruth was an avid angler, bowler, traveler and enjoyed being a winter "snowbird" with her husband Fred. The family would like to thank the Stronach Cancer Centre; the wonderful home support from SRT (nurses) and Spectrum (PSW's). Due to COVID restrictions a private service will be held at Queensville Cemetery on Tuesday October 20, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake Foundation. Online condolences www.roadhouseandrose.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
