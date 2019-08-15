Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ELIZABETH McGILL. View Sign Obituary



McGILL, RUTH ELIZABETH It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Ruth Elizabeth McGill on August 10, 2019, in Fenelon Falls. Ruth is survived by her brother, Beverly John McGill (Jessie), her nieces and nephews, Douglas MacVicar, Marian (MacVicar) Hughes, David Purvis and Helen McGill, along with her great-nieces and nephews. Ruth was born on January 4, 1931 in Gore Bay, Manitoulin Island. She was the youngest child of the late Elizabeth Marguerite (Wright) McGill and the late James Roger Beverly McGill. She was predeceased by her stepmother Kate and her sisters, Myra Marguerite (McGill) MacVicar and Alice Jean (McGill) Purvis. Raised and educated mainly in Gore Bay, she left the Island to attend secretarial college in Toronto. After graduation, she joined the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force, now the Toronto Police Service, where she enjoyed a fulfilling and distinguished 39-year career. After retiring, Ruth made her home in Bobcaygeon where she resided until moving to Fenelon Court in 2018. Ruth was the salt of the earth – honest and kind – and she will be remembered for her extremely quick and very pointed sense of humour. She could and would have everyone around her filled with laughter by her keen power of observation and sense of humour. Never one to be sentimental, the highest compliment she could pay someone was to tease her or him. You know who you are. She will be greatly missed. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, 6 Helen Street, Bobcaygeon, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Friends may send condolences or make donations by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

