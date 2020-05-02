WESTWOOD, RUTH ELIZABETH (nee HANNAH) Ruth Elizabeth Westwood, nee Hannah, passed away on April 27, 2020, at the age of 100. As she shone in life, Ruth will be remembered as the beloved wife of the late Gordon Westwood, the devoted mother of Shirley and Allan, the endearing mother-in-law of Pam Westwood and the late Howard Dyan, the cherished grandmother of Josh Dyan and his wife Kelly, Sara Myers and her husband Rob and the enthusiastic great-grandmother of Sienna Dyan and Carly Myers. Thanks to daughter Shirley, Ruth was able to add the several closing years to the full seventy-two years she lived in her bridal home. And thanks to her personal caregiver, the ever-attentive Vivian and to the ever-considerate staff of her Chartwell residence, Ruth spent life's parting handful of years in cheerful tranquility. In light of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, protocols there will be no services.



