WISHART, RUTH ELLEN (nee OVENDEN) 1927 - 2019 Passed peacefully at her beloved Scarborough home, April 13, 2019, at age 91. Loving wife of the late John Wishart and forever in the hearts of her children, Bruce, Robert (Sheila), Nancy (Rick Morris), Sandy (Chris Anderson), Ginny Peck, Stewart (Dawn), Alex (Karen), Jeanette (Collin Mowatt), she will be sadly missed by grandchildren, Corrie (Ashley Goulden), Cameron, Jonathan, Matthew, Trevor, Brent and Steven Wishart, Valerie and Brooke Anderson, Amanda and Jason Mowatt, Lindsay and Graeme Peck and great-granddaughter, Ava Wishart. Predeceased by parents Percy and Ellen Ovenden (nee Christie), her brothers John (Shirley), Norman (Ruth), her sister Grace Staughton (survived by Edmund). Much loved by dear sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Leach (the late Walter), and the late Margaret Monk (survived by William). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended families from overseas. Cheering her Blue Jays to many victories, Ruth was a lifelong sports fan. She happily enjoyed logic puzzles, dressmaking, cooking and Pigeon Lake camping. May the sound of bagpipes guide her onward. Respecting her wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

