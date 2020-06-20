BOOTH, RUTH ERNESTINE It would have been a Happy 95th Birthday! Ruth peacefully passed a few months ago with her son by her side, at her home in Toronto, on March 2, 2020, in her 94th year. Born June 20, 1925 in Montreal, Quebec, daughter of Ernest Armstrong Archibald and Ina Ruth Myrtle Harper. Cherished wife of Lorne Albert Booth, of Toronto for 67 years. Beloved mother of Donald Booth, of Toronto and Stephen (Irene) Booth, of Oakville. Dearly loved Grandma of Summer and Brooke Booth, of Oakville. Adored sister of late Betty (late William) Mitchell, of Ottawa and the late Dick (late Audrey) Archibald, of Oakville. Dear aunt of Archibald descendants, Cheryl (Stephen) Phillips, of Toronto, Pam Archibald, of Wolfville, N.S., and Rick Archibald (Nancy Archibald-Truman), of Toronto; and Diane (Alex) Nishri, of Toronto and Joanne Mitchell (Bob Johnston), of Arnprior. Dear great-aunt of ten. Over the years and across many miles, she stayed in touch with her many cherished family members, friends and neighbours that she adored so much. She treasured her friendships and her family meant more than anything to her. Proud to grow up on Saranac Avenue in NDG, where she made lifelong friends. She attended Willingdon School, Iona Avenue School, Montreal High School for Girls, and Teachers College in Montreal. She met the love of her life, Lorne at the church's Young Peoples' Club and they married on June 21, 1952, at Queen Mary Road United Church, Montreal. They moved to Don Mills, Toronto, in August, 1970, and together, for 50 years have stayed in the same home that they loved so much. Ruth was a teacher at Rosedale School in Montreal, then stayed at home to raise her family and later, was a dedicated interviewer with Statistics Canada for over 25 years. She enjoyed time with close friends in many church and social groups, and would never miss her bridge club get togethers. She loved the outdoors and for many years enjoyed tennis, skiing, vacationing in the Muskoka area at Lumina resort, travelled the world on cruise ships and was a loyal sports fan. Ruth was caring, giving, a loyal and dedicated friend, and above all, a loving and proud mom and grandmother. Ruth will be lovingly remembered and forever missed. Likely now enjoying her glass of wine with the angels, until we can do so together again. Because of current events, Ruth's interment and celebration of life is being planned for a future date.



