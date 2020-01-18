Home

RUTH EVELYN ALLAN

RUTH EVELYN ALLAN Obituary
ALLAN, RUTH EVELYN Passed away at Sunnybrook, surrounded by friends and family on Saturday December 7, 2019, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her parents Alexander Allan and Mabel Hunt. Ruth grew up in Verdun and spent many years working in business in Montreal and Toronto. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by cousin Vivian (Stephen), Bryan's daughters; Marlene Turgoose, Karen Jennings, Valerie Bryan and Pamela Bryan-LaHaise and their families. Much loved by close friends Irene Narbonne, Linda Volpatti, their families and Reverand Edith Ann Shantz. Cremation has taken place. Burial, Summer 2020, Mount Royal Cemetery, Montreal. Celebration of Life will be held at The Millwood, 921 Millwood Rd., Toronto, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, a charity of Ruth's choice. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
