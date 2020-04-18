FLEMING, RUTH (nee NIXON) It is with incredible sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ruth Fleming (nee Nixon) on April 13, 2020. Ruth passed away at home at the age of 55. She is survived by her beloved husband Mike, son Daniel, daughter Carly, as well as her brothers Joseph (Susan), Stuart (Janet) and Gordon (Donna) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a true and pure soul who showed love for everyone who crossed her path. Ruthie was an incredible mother, wife and friend. She touched many lives with her beautiful smile, gentle heart and warm presence. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Etobicoke Historical Society.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.