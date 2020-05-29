RUTH FUSAKO CEZAR
CEZAR, RUTH FUSAKO (nee NAGATA) November 20, 1923, Vancouver, BC - May 27, 2020, Toronto, ON Ruth passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 96 years. She will be lovingly remembered by Les, her husband of 63 years and her two sons Alexander (Carolyn) and Richard (Christine). She was the adored grandmother of Zoe and Raiden and leaves her brother Michael Nagata and sister Elizabeth Nagata. She is survived by nieces Christine and Diana, nephew Seiji and grandniece Katrina and grandnephews Alexander and Nicholas. Ruth was elegant, charming and kind, she had a smile for everyone. Affectionately known as Fuzz, all that had the great fortune to know her will remember her with much love. At Ruth's request, a private family service and cremation will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca



Published in Toronto Star on May 29, 2020.
