RUTH GOLDMAN

RUTH GOLDMAN Obituary
GOLDMAN, RUTH On Monday, March 30, 2020. Ruth Goldman beloved wife of Eugene. Loving Mother and mother-in-law of Leonard, Michael and Mary, Sondra Goldman and Shawn Berry. Dear sister of Sydney Mendelsohn and the late Esther Groskopf, Milton, and Raymond Mendelsohn. Devoted Grandmother of Eva and Anders, Signe, Jared, Jessica, and Joshua. Great-grandmother of Alberte, and Mathias. For a family graveside service on Thursday, April 2. Please visit www.benjamins.ca for Shiva information.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2020
