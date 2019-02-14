Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH HADDOW. View Sign



HADDOW, RUTH On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, our Dear Mum and Grandmother (Nanny), Ruth Odette Harrington Haddow, in her 92nd year, passed away peacefully at Millcreek Care Centre in Barrie, ON. She was loved by her friends at Millcreek Care Centre and her family. Our Dear Mum loved animals (except anything that creeps, crawls or flies!), dancing, car trips, her little bath, bowling, playing cards, Big Band Music, she was Frank Sinatra's No. #1 Fan and she loved a good slice of toast! Our Mum is survived by her daughter Laura and son Rob and his wife Tina and her extended family in England and Australia, her 5 beautiful grandchildren Colson, Leith, Regan, Kyle and Michael; her nieces and nephews and first cousin, Muriel Harrington. Mum was the youngest of 7 children (Cecil, Earl, Clare, Margaret, Gordon and Irene) born to Edith Tolson Harrington from Leeds, Yorkshire, England; Mum was predeceased by her wonderful husband of 23 years, Douglas Haig Haddow. Our families would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Millcreek Care Center for the tender loving care Mum received during her 6 years living there. Family and friends will be received at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 201 Minet's Point Rd., Barrie, on Saturday, February 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, February 17, from 12 p.m. until the time we Celebrate her Life in the Chapel at 2 p.m. A reception will follow on site. Interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date. If desired, donations to Millcreek Care Center or the Ontario SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com "Mum's smile was infectious and ingrained in our memories forever." Funeral Home Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel

201 Minet's Point Road

Barrie , ON L4N 4C2

(705) 721-1211

