LABAN, Ruth Halldora (nee HALVORSON) Passed away peacefully in her 85th year, on June 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Ruth was married to Vic for 59 wonderful years and was a devoted mother to her three children and a loving Amma to her 6 grandchildren. She cherished her two sisters and their families and valued her long-term friendships. She will be greatly missed for her caring and supportive nature and strong volunteer spirit. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Kingsway Anglican Church, 2850 Bloor St. W, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. For those who wish, donations may be made to All Saints Kingsway Anglican Church or to Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019