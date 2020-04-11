Home

The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
RUTH HANNAH BOROWSKI Obituary
BOROWSKI, RUTH HANNAH Peacefully, on Saturday April 4, 2020, at Markhaven Home for Seniors in Markham at age 94. Ruth (nee Barnett) beloved Wife of the late Stanley Borowski. Loving Mother of Patricia Cake and Husband Bob of Uxbridge; Ken Hurst and Wife Frances of Port Perry. Dear Sister of Ken Barnett and Wife Norma (deceased) of Unionville; and Ann Watson and Husband Joe of Bobcaygeon. Loved Grandmother of Tara Cake and Paul Cote, Darryl Cake and Kristy Adams; Rob Howard and Karen; Laura Haley and Matthieu. Great-Grandmother of Olivia; Lucy and Gracie; Jeremy, Alex and Oliver; and Clara. Special thanks to Markhaven for all their care over the past 13 years. Also, thanks to Kodie at Simple Alternative Funeral Home, Pickering, for all their help during this time. Our Mom, Ruth, will be laid to rest Monday, April 13th for immediate family only, (private) at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, Ajax. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contact Ken Hurst 416-573-2767.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
