HOLDSWORTH, Ruth 1931 - 2019 Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Westside Long Term Care Centre, at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband George. Survived by her loving sons Jay and Roy (Debbie). Proud grandma to Michael (Brooke), Jenny, Cassandra, Thomas, Emily, Janine and Reilly. Great-grandma to Dawson, Dorian, Gavin and Raynor. Ruth will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Parishioner and member of the Chancel Guild and Kumeetus Club at St. Margaret's Anglican Church. Life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Volunteer at Lake Shore Lodge for over 25 years. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Tuesday, December 3rd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's Anglican Church (156 Sixth St.). A family burial will be held on Thursday at St. Philip's Cemetery. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Joe's and to all the staff at Westside, especially Harris, who consoled and calmed Mom on a daily basis. Special thanks to Nurse Practicioner Michelle King from L.A.M.P. for her help and many home visits over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Margaret's Anglican Church, LAMP, , Dorothy Ley Hospice or a charity of your choice. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019